Eunoia – a Knowledge Community DAO Platform for Professionals

PRESS RELEASE. DemandCircle is delighted to announce the official launch of Eunoia, Web 3.0’s very own decentralized business knowledge platform. With the goal of bringing industry professionals together in expertise-centric communities, Eunoia incentivises meaningful participation with rewards in the platform’s native token. Eunoia’s end goal is to become a DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) whereby the community members can guide the evolution of the platform towards a native web3.0 knowledge sharing community for business professionals.

Web 3.0 and the Eunoia’s Vision

Inclusion, open participation, and permissionless development form the foundations of decentralized applications and Eunoia is a step towards bringing those values to the business knowledge domain.

Sharing information is an essential part of the human experience, and technology has facilitated our ability to rapidly increase the rate at which we can discuss and implement ideas. However, encouraging consistent, thought-provoking discourse remains a challenge.

Existing centralized platforms can be unfocused, and the user experience comes second to the company’s profit. With Web 3.0’s promise of self-governance and users owning their own data, this engagement and development can now be incentivized with tokenomics. If one can immediately be rewarded for sharing knowledge that the community wants to acquire, the rate of knowledge sharing stands to increase significantly, creating a snowballing effect where society as a whole stands to reap all the benefits.

First used in Ancient Greece, the word Eunoia describes the feelings of goodwill between a speaker and an audience. From the agoras of antiquity to decentralized knowledge forums that will make Web 3.0 a truly user-owned driver of development, the medium of discussion has changed but the need for trust remains the same. Eunoia wants to enable trust between community members by entrusting the governance of the platform to the community members.

Enabling knowledge sharing through tokenomics

Everyone on Eunoia starts on an equal footing with a welcome gift of 100 as their reputation score. Users can then increase their reputation score through their contribution to the platform, along with getting rewarded in Eunoia’s native token. These mechanics are also present for content curators and commenters, where well-received insights result in a larger accumulation of reputation score and tokens.

Interest-specific communities on Eunoia are called ‘channels’ and those who create and manage these also stand to earn. The specialized information pools that bring Channel members together will, by design, reduce irrelevant information and spam.

The value of tokens increases as the number of participants increases and the quality of discussion within the Eunoia community grows. Initially the platform will be governed by the founding team, but over time the community will become the main driver of governance through voting mechanisms. Reputation score will form a core aspect for driving community governance through:

– Reputation core will form an essential part of voting and proposing resolutions within the platform’s DAO mechanism.

– Contribute more to the ecosystem and gain a better reputation score for your efforts.

– Active members within the community have a higher say in the platform’s development.

Channels of knowledge

Any participant on Eunoia can create and manage their own channel in the near future, but as of now the founding team will create & manage channels. Curated around specialized industry-related topics, Channels reduce spam and information overload by design. Currently users drive discussion with text posts and links to external media and documents, with native integration of video and live-streaming on the development roadmap. Eunoia will reflect how communication happens within the Web 3.0 space, while refining all of its most innovative and useful aspects to benefit professionals.

About DemandCircle

DemandCircle’s years of expertise in bringing together businesses and creating innovative solutions stands as a foundational reason for the evolution of Eunoia. DemandCircle works with leading enterprise companies in the development of their sales funnel by generating opportunities across the globe. Eunioa is a result of observation on how the demand for content from professionals is changing and trending towards a more peer to peer exchange of knowledge. Become a part of evolving a new paradigm for professionals to share knowledge with each other by Signing up with your professional email address today, and become a part of a community for whom discussion, debate and innovation are a way of life.

Join our rapidly-growing community of thought leaders, innovators, researchers and investors from around the world, and gain insight in a way that encapsulates life on the cutting edge. The power to govern how this platform develops rests in your hands, with a truly democratic vote-based system linked to one’s contributions within these discussion spaces. Become a part of the new Internet of Value today, and earn by sharing your expertise in Web 3.0.

