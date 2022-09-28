EU to Announce Plans to Unveil Further Sanctions on Russia – Reports



By Scott Kanowsky

Investing.com — European Union officials will make an announcement on Wednesday about plans to place tighter sanctions on Russia, according to media reports.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the bloc’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, will unveil the measures at 16:00 CET (14:00 GMT).

Ukraine has called for further sanctions on the Kremlin after votes on joining the Russian Federation were held in four occupied regions, sparking concerns that Moscow was moving to annex the areas.

According to diplomats quoted by Reuters, the EU is considering a possible oil price cap, harsher restrictions on high-tech exports to Russia, and additional sanctions against individuals.