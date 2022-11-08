ETMarkets Management Talk | Aiming to get back to pre-Covid growth: Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software

Having witnessed a robust 22% YoY growth in Q2 revenues with growth across all markets,



is trying to get back to pre-Covid revenue growth levels across geographies. “Given the seasonal nature of business, usually the second half of the year has better revenues and profits for us,” says company CEO Virender Jeet in this chat with ETMarkets.

After 22% YoY revenue growth in Q2, what is the guidance for the remaining two quarters?



While we do not provide guidance, at Newgen we are continuously aiming at getting back to our pre-covid revenue growth levels for the medium term across diverse geographies. Our focus is on strengthening the subscription revenues, bringing in more visibility to the business in future.

Innovation continues to be our key focus as we continue to embrace emerging technologies that will improve our platforms. We will continue to launch new offerings like the Trade Finance Platform that will cater to current and new business requirements.

Most of your growth has been led by India, APAC, and the Middle East markets. Can you help us understand the reasons behind this?



Newgen has a strong presence in its traditional markets and has a diverse and long standing customer base across these regions. In the recent quarters these markets – India, APAC, Middle East and Africa have been performing well given the growing demand for digital transformation in these regions and the economic growth.

How much pain is in the offing from the US market, which constitutes 22% of your revenues?



Overall, there has been an uncertain environment in the US market and slowness/ delays in the decision-making and project closures.

Our presence in the market has been limited to small and medium sized banks and credit unions which have shown limited scope of expansion and mining. We are thus now revamping our strategy and moving towards larger accounts in the region. The business in the region is increasingly driven by cloud and SaaS which is more back ended revenue in nature.

Your EBITDA margins were at 16.6% during the quarter. Do you see margins growing in the next couple of quarters?



Given the seasonal nature of business, usually the second half of the year has better revenues and profits for us. As an organisation, we focus on making long term investments on research and development and sales and marketing initiatives along with maintaining decent margins in business.

What does the deal pipeline look like for Q3?



In the current year, we see a good mix of mining business from existing customers and additional business due to new logos especially in our traditional markets.

What kind of growth are you expecting from the recently launched trade finance platform?



The overall trade finance software market is expected to grow to $2.9 billion by 2027. We understand that there is an increasing need to automate paper-heavy trade processes, and our platform is designed to capitalize on this opportunity. Our platform has been well received by bankers globally, and we have also seen marquee customers show interest in our platform. We are confident that our platform will play an important role in accelerating Newgen’s growth.

