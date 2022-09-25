ETH Merge Forks, Quantum Computing, Biden Draining Oil Reserves, DOJ Targets Criminal Crypto Use — Week in Review

With the Ethereum Merge event now successfully completed, new proof-of-work (PoW) forks have emerged to vie for miner acceptance. This, as the United States government, has warned that the post-quantum world is getting closer, and vulnerable cryptography will need to be protected. Amidst red hot inflation in the U.S., President Joe Biden notes that gas prices have fallen, but doesn’t mention the 190 million barrels that have been tapped from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to address the issue. Though U.S. inflation is high, the greenback is gaining great power against other world currencies, and Chinese state-backed media says this “might be the beginning of another nightmare” for “many countries in the world.” All this and more in this week’s Bitcoin.com News Week in Review.

Ethereum’s Merge Gave Birth to 2 Forks — Newly Launched Ethereumfair Gathers USD Value and Hashpower

Following Ethereum’s Merge, a number of cryptocurrency community members have been discussing the proof-of-work (PoW) fork called ETHW as it has dropped significantly in value recently. However, a lot of people are unaware that there’s another Ethereum-based PoW fork called ethereumfair (ETF), and ETF has gathered a small amount of hashrate and fiat value since the token’s mainnet launch.

Bitcoin vs. Quantum Computers: US Government Says Post-Quantum World Is Getting Closer, CISA Warns Contemporary Encryption Could Break

According to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), while quantum computers are incapable of breaking public key encryption algorithms, public and private entities need to prepare for future threats against cryptography that is not quantum resistant.

As Biden Drains the SPR Down to 1984 Levels, Chinese State Media Claims US Dollar ‘Is Once Again the World’s Problem’

U.S. president Joe Biden was recently criticized for claiming inflation in America hasn’t increased during the past few months, while the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) crept up to the 110.776 region. Meanwhile, a recent report published by CCP-backed Global Times is pressing for de-dollarization as the U.S. dollar’s rise “might be the beginning of another nightmare” for “many countries in the world.”

DOJ Launches Network of Over 150 Federal Prosecutors to Combat Criminal Uses of Crypto

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has established the nationwide Digital Asset Coordinator Network of over 150 federal prosecutors. The authority explained that the new network will further its “efforts to combat the growing threat posed by the illicit use of digital assets to the American public.”

