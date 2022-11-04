Escorts Kubota Q2 Results: Net profit plunges 50% YoY to Rs 87.7 cr on higher raw material costs

Farm and construction equipment maker Escorts Kubota Friday reported a 50% decline in net profit at Rs 87.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, due to higher commodity costs and lower than expected realisations from the tractor business.

The company had posted net profit of Rs 176.7 crore in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,883.5 crores last quarter, as against Rs 1,678.8 cores reported in the same period last fiscal. EBITDA for the quarter came at Rs 152.7 crore, compared to Rs 226.7 crore in the year-ago period due to high raw material prices and inferior product mix.

The company’s tractor sales grew 12.5% to 23,703 units last quarter, but volumes of construction equipment fell 15% to 917 units in the period under review.

Escorts Kubota Chairman and Managing Director Nikhil Nanda said there has been a positive momentum across businesses, which the company expects to continue.

“Overall macroeconomic factors and farmer sentiments remain positive led by above normal monsoon and onset of an early festive season which will favorably support agri business. With increasing flow of government investments for infrastructure development, the demand for construction equipment is likely to be good”, informed Nanda.

The company had an order book of Rs 900 crore for its railway division at the end of the second quarter and expects revenues from the vertical to grow in double-digits this fiscal. Nanda added, “Our broad product line in railway business has been garnering good order booking and we expect a strong fiscal ahead. We also hope that various government actions will help in stabilising inflation to support the economy at large, propelling the country’s overall growth and development.”

