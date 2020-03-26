Enfield Man Scotty Gonzalez Charged With Unlawfully Possessing A Firearm And Ammunition

(STL.News) – Scotty Gonzalez, 28, of Enfield, was arrested on Wednesday for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to a criminal complaint, Gonzalez is legally prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction and a prior conviction for a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence. On July 31, 2019, probation officers found Gonzalez in possession of a rifle and over 300 rounds of ammunition at his residence in Enfield.

Gonzalez was taken into federal custody on Wednesday and appeared before a federal magistrate judge by video. He was ordered detained pending further proceedings.

“Even as our state is dealing with issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, federal law must be enforced in order to ensure community safety,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “Convicted felons and those who have committed crimes of domestic violence are prohibited from possessing firearms. In order to maintain public safety and prevent violent crime, we will continue to work with ATF to identify and prosecute those who unlawfully possess guns and ammunition.”

This matter was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with assistant from New Hampshire Probation and Parole Officers. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Krasinski.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE