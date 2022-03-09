Energizer Holdings – Completes Senior Notes Offering

Energizer Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of $300 Million Senior Notes Offering

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) (the “Company”) yesterday announced the successful completion of the previously announced $300 million offering of 6.500% senior notes due 2027 (the “Notes”). The Notes are guaranteed, jointly and severally, on an unsecured basis, by certain of the Company’s domestic restricted subsidiaries.

The Company will use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to (i) repay a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under its existing revolving credit facility and (ii) pay fees and expenses related to the offering.

The Notes and related guarantees were offered for sale to qualified institutional buyers in an offering of senior notes exempt from registration pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Notes and related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

