Enclarde Pleads Guilty to Violating Controlled Substances Act

Violet, Louisiana Man, Corey Enclarde Pleads Guilty to Violating Federal Controlled Substances Act

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that COREY ENCLARDE, a/k/a “Murda,” age 53, a resident of Violet, Louisiana plead guilty to two counts of a superseding indictment. In Count 1, ENCLARDE was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine hydrochloride in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), (b)(1)(C), and 846. In Count 14, ENCLARDE was charged with use of communication facilities to further a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Section 843(b).

According to court documents, ENCLARDE conspired with other members of a drug trafficking organization to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride. Additionally, ENCLARDE used a communication facility, the telephone, to facilitate the distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride.

United States District Court Judge Susie Morgan will sentence ENCLARDE on June 7, 2022. For Count 1, ENCLARDE faces a maximum term of imprisonment of up to 20 years, a fine of up to $1,000,000.00, a period of supervised release of at least 3 years, and a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00. For Count 14, ENCLARDE faces a maximum term of imprisonment of up to 4 years, a fine of up to $250,000.00, a period of supervised release of up to 1 year, and a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. This case was prosecuted by Brittany Reed, Andre Jones, and Melissa Bucher of the Violent Crime/Strike Force Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today