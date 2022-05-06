Emanuel Beach Sentenced For Drug Related Offense

Tallahassee Man, Emanuel Beach Sentenced To Thirty Years In Federal Prison For Drug Related Offense

(STL.News) Emanuel Beach 43, of Tallahassee, Florida, was sentenced to thirty years in federal prison after pleading guilty on February 18, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney, for the Northern District of Florida announced the sentence.

“I am proud of our federal, state, and local partners for their tireless efforts to keep us safe and serve a critical role in our efforts to remove addictive and deadly controlled substances from our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Coody. “We will continue to support the efforts our law enforcement partners as we work together to investigate and prosecute criminals bringing drugs into North Florida.”

According to court documents, in 2020, Beach came to the attention of Leon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), and the Drug Enforcement Administration, as an individual involved in narcotics trafficking. A traffic stop in December of 2020 conducted by officers with LCSO revealed that Beach possessed 27 grams of methamphetamine which was later determined to be pure. Further investigation revealed that Beach was involved in the distribution of multiple pounds of methamphetamine in Tallahassee.

Beach qualified for enhanced sentencing as a career offender because of convictions for two prior drug offenses. Beach’s thirty years in prison will be followed by eight years of supervised release.

“DEA’s top priority is to pursue those criminal drug networks who seek to harm our communities for their own profit,” said DEA Miami Field Division Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter. “This sentence not only holds Emanuel Beach accountable for his actions, but also serves as a warning to those who look to distribute this poison in our communities. I am proud of the DEA Tallahassee Resident Office and our partners with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work and dedication to keeping their communities safe.”

This conviction was the result of a joint investigation conducted by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

