Elin Electronics IPO: Check price band & other key details

NEW DELHI: The Rs 475-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Elin Electronics is all set to hit the primary markets on Tuesday, December 20. Here are key things you should know about the issue.



When will Elin Electronics IPO open for subscription?

Elin Electronics IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, December 20.

When will the IPO of Elin Electronics close for subscription?

The three-day bidding process for Elin Electronics IPO will close for subscription on Thursday, December 22.

What is the price band for Elin Electronics IPO?

The price band for Elin Electronics IPO has been fixed at Rs 234-247 per share.

What is the issue size of Elin Electronics IPO?

The company is looking to raise Rs 475 crore via its initial stake sale, which includes fresh equity shares of Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 300 crore.

Who are the shareholders participating in OFS of Elin Electronics IPO?

Promoters including Kamal Sethia, Suman Sethia, Kishore Sethia, Vasudha Sethia, Gaurav Sethia, Vinay Kumar Sethia and Sumit Sethia will sell shares worth Rs 121.1 crore, whereas other shareholders will offload shares worth Rs 178.89 crore.

What will the company do with the net proceeds from the issue?

The net proceeds raised from IPO worth Rs 88 crore will be used to repay debt while Rs 37.59 crore will be used for capital expenditure to upgrade and expand its existing facilities at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Verna in Goa.

What is the lot size for Elin Electronics IPO?

Investors can subscribe to the Elin Electronics IPO by betting on a lot of 60 shares or in multiples thereof. At the upper range of the price band, one lot of the IPO is worth Rs 14,820. A retail bidder can bid for 13 lots or 780 shares at maximum.

What do Elin Electronics do?

Incorporated in 1969, Elin Electronics is a leading electronics manufacturing services provider. It manufactures and assembles a wide array of products and provides end-to-end product solutions.

What is the business profile of Elin Electronics?

The company is a manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small/kitchen appliances in India, and is one of the largest fractional horsepower motors manufacturers in India.The company has three manufacturing facilities which are strategically located in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) and Verna (Goa).

How did Elin Electronics perform last year?

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 39.15 crore with a total revenue of Rs 1,094.67 crore for the year ended on March 31, 2022. It reported a PAT at Rs 34.86 crore with a total revenue of Rs 864.9 crore a year ago.For the period ended on September 30, 2022, the company reported a net profit of Rs 20.67 crore with a revenue of Rs 604.74 crore.

What is the quota reserved for retail investors in Elin Electronics’ IPO?

The quota for retail investors Elin Electronics IPO is fixed at 35% of the net offer. Qualified institutional buyers quota is fixed at 50% while for quota for NIIs is reserved at 15%.

When will the basis of allotment be finalized for Elin Electronics IPO?

The finalization of the basis of allotment is likely by December 27 and the initialisation of refunds is likely by December 29. Meanwhile, credit of shares in the demat account is likely by December 29.

On what date will Elin Electronics shares list?

Elin Electronics is expected to make its market debut on December 30 (Friday).

Where could we check Elin Electronics IPO allotment status?

Those who would bid for the issue can check the subscription status on the online portal of KFin Technologies, the registrar to the IPO.

Who are the leading book managers to the issue?

and Services are the book running lead managers to the issue.