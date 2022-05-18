Eduardo A. Arguelles Sentenced For Drug, Firearm Offenses

Tucson Man, Eduardo A. Arguelles Sentenced To 180 Months In Prison For Drug and Firearm Offenses

(STL.News) Eduardo A. Arguelles, Jr., age 20, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady, on his plea of guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin, maintaining a drug-involved premises and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Arguelles was sentenced to 180 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

According to documents in this case, in September 2021, a series of search warrants were executed on a Fort Wayne address at which Arguelles was staying and a storage locker he was renting. During service of the search warrant in the home, authorities found approximately one pound of fentanyl pills and 100 grams of heroin, along with guns, cash, and an apparent drug ledger. In Arguelles’s storage unit, law enforcement recovered approximately six kilograms of cocaine.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with the assistance of Allen County Sheriff’s Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Sarah E. Nokes.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today