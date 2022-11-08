ECB's de Guindos: Quantitative tightening to start for sure in 2023

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) Vice-President Luis de Guindos attends a news conference on the outcome of the meeting of the Governing Council, in Frankfurt, Germany, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) – Quantitative tightening will for sure start in 2023, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos told Politico in an interview published on Tuesday, adding that the bank would continue to raise interest rates to bring inflation back in line with its definition of price stability. “The characteristics and the timing of our (quantitative tightening), which may overlap or not with the process of normalising the interest rates, will be discussed in December,” he said, adding that the ECB would proceed with a lot of prudence and caution.