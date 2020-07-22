East Hartford Woman Marisol Ferry Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Role in Fentanyl Trafficking Ring

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Marisol Ferry, formerly known as “Marisol Hernandez,” 27, of East Hartford, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant in Hartford to 36 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, this matter stems from an investigation conducted by the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Violent Crimes Gang Task Force and Hartford Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division into the trafficking of narcotics and associated violence in Hartford’s South End by members and associates of the Almighty Latin Kings Nation (“Latin Kings”). The investigation, which included court-authorized wiretaps, physical surveillance and controlled purchases of narcotics, revealed that two members of the Latin Kings operated separate drug trafficking organizations that distributed fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine. The organizations used multiple locations to process, package, store and distribute narcotics, and possessed firearms in furtherance of their drug trafficking activities.

Marisol Ferry’s husband, Nelson Ferry, led one of the drug trafficking organizations, and Marisol was an active participant in the processing, packaging and distribution of heroin/fentanyl from their East Hartford residence. Nelson Ferry also operated a “trap house” at 149 Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford as a distribution point for drug customers. Between February and April 2018, investigators made several controlled purchases of fentanyl and crack cocaine from Nelson Ferry’s associate at or near the trap house. On May 22, 2018, Ferry’s associate was shot and seriously wounded in an apparent robbery of the trap house. After the shooting, intercepted communications revealed that Nelson Ferry solicited his brother-in-law, Dannie Darling, to locate and likely harm the shooter. Marisol Ferry also threatened the shooter on Facebook. In order to prevent violence, investigators followed Nelson Ferry, sent uniformed police officers into targeted areas, and stopped Darling in his vehicle to identify him.

Nelson and Marisol Ferry were arrested on June 19, 2018. A search of their residence on that date revealed approximately 50 grams of fentanyl, assorted drug paraphernalia and more than $2700 in cash.

Marisol Ferry has been detained since her arrest. On August 19, 2019, she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, fentanyl.

Nelson Ferry pleaded guilty to related charges and, on February 26, 2020, was sentenced to 87 months of imprisonment. Darling also pleaded guilty and, January 22, 2020, was sentenced to 51 months of imprisonment.

On January 27, 2020, Randy Parkman, of Hartford, pleaded guilty to federal robbery and firearm offenses related to the May 22, 2018, shooting at the Wethersfield Avenue trap house. On June 24, he was sentenced to 204 months (17 years) of imprisonment.

This matter is being investigated by the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force and the Hartford Police Department. The Task Force includes members of the Hartford Police Department, East Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police and Connecticut Department of Correction. The Hartford Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division and Shooting Task Force have provided valuable assistance to the investigation.