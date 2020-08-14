Eagle Butte Man Seth Stadel Charged with Assault

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that an Eagle Butte, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Assault by Strangulation and Suffocation.

Seth Stadel, age 27, was indicted on August 11, 2020. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on August 13, 2020, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on June 10, 2020, in Lantry, Stadel assaulted an individual which resulted in serious bodily injury, and further assaulted the victim by strangling and suffocating them.

The charges are merely accusations and Stadel is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Miller is prosecuting the case.

