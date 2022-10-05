Dussehra stock picks: Mazagon Dock among top 3 ideas

This stock should not be missed at any cost. The reason is the kind of profitability this company is reporting. I am seeing multiple increases in their valuation and expecting Rs 470 crore kind of profit from what the company did last year. This year, the company may report four-digit profit because of the sizable order book. This is a multibagger stock and my pick number one for Dussehra, Maheshwari said.
This is a stock we do not discuss too often, but in my view, the time has come to look at the defence play because this company has a monopoly in explosives they supply to the Indian Army with various other industries. This year is going to be a bumper year for this company, expecting a profit of almost Rs 1,000 crore, Maheshwari said.
The stock has a major presence in the brandy market. The company has seen a turnaround from a Rs 38 crore loss last year to a Rs 45 crore profit this year and I expect it to report Rs 75 crore profit now, Maheshwari said.
(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)