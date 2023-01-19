Dumplings & Tea Opens in Chesterfield, Missouri

Dumplings & Tea opened in Chesterfield, MO, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (STL.News) A new Asian restaurant has opened in Chesterfield, Missouri known as Dumplings & Tea.

Three young entrepreneurs have launched their concept during difficult times for the restaurant industry. However, one of the owners has sixteen years of experience, another has two master’s degrees in business, and the other created many of the dumpling recipes.

With a thorough business plan and three active owners to operate the business, we expect good things in the future from this establishment.

Dumplings & Tea address & phone:

137 Chesterfield Towne Center

Chesterfield, Missouri 63005

Phone: +1 636-778-9090

Later this was announced in St. Louis Restaurant Review.