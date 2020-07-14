Duluth, Minnesota Park Point 5 Miler race: Traffic Advisory

DULUTH, MN (STL.News) The Park Point 5-Miler Race will be held Thursday, July 16. This year’s event has been modified to reduce the

size of groups gathered together, in accordance with guidelines from the State of Minnesota. Participants will run in waves of no more than 25 people at a time throughout the day. The first wave starts at 6:00 a.m. and the last wave starts at 7:00 p.m. All runners should be done by 8:15 p.m.

The race will begin on Minnesota Avenue near Sky Harbor Airport. Runners will run in a designated lane through Park Point and continue north in the recreational run/bike lane to a turnaround near 24th Street. They will then return to the Park in the same lane to finish near the Beach House. Participants in a 2-mile walk will accompany the runners.

Minnesota Avenue will remain open to vehicular traffic outside of the park throughout the race. In order to provide a safe environment for runners participating in the race, the recreational lane normally used by cyclists, runners, and skaters will be closed for the event from 24th Street to the entrance to Park Point. Drivers and residents are asked to remain cautious and alert to runners using the recreational lane, especially when accessing driveways.

The road into Park Point will close for short periods of time before and after the race to allow safe set-up and take-down of the race course. Other than these brief closures, the road into the park will remain open to vehicles. Drivers must use coned traffic lanes, reduce speed, anticipate vehicle and pedestrian congestion, and follow the direction of officers and race staff while driving through the park. Access to some parking lots will be restricted.

Motorists going to or leaving Park Point during these times should anticipate delays and plan accordingly. The Park Point 5-Miler is a Young Athletes Foundation event, a program of Grandma’s Marathon.

