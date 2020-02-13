Dubois Man Daniel P. McIntosh Sentenced n for Defrauding Social Security

(STL.News) – A resident of DuBois, Pa. has been sentenced in federal court in Johnstown to 3 years’ probation with 180 days of home detention on his conviction of conversion of government funds, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on Daniel P. McIntosh, 41.

According to information presented to the court, from Aug. 1, 2014, to July 31, 2016, McIntosh did receive and convert falsely to his own use a total of $41,529.70, which represents approximately 115 separate Social Security Administration benefit payments made to him and also to him as representative payee for his wife and minor children, to which he or they were not entitled.

Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Mr. Brady commended the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of McIntosh.

