Dredging Corporation Q2 Results: Company reports highest-ever Q2 profit in a decade at Rs 28.61 cr

(DCI) has reported a Rs 28.61 crore profit for the second quarter of financial year 2022-23. An official statement said this is the highest-ever profit for the second quarter achieved by the company. DCI had reported a loss of Rs 3.98 crore in the same quarter for the last financial year 2021-22.

This improved performance is despite the high fuel prices in recent times, DCI added.

The company said it is committed to maintain this upward trend and continue to show improved performance. DCI aims to record its highest-ever turnover of Rs 1,000 crore for the current financial year.

Shares of the company closed 0.56% lower at Rs 357 a scrip on the NSE on Thursday.