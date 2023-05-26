Dr. Frank Parasmo Sentenced for Unlawful Distribution

Dr. Frank Parasmo was, a Leading Prescriber of Oxycodone in New York State – sentenced for unlawfully distributing oxycodone.

(STL.News) Yesterday, in federal court in Central Islip, Frank Parasmo, a former medical doctor, was sentenced by United States District Judge Joan M. Azrack to 36 months in prison for his conviction on 32 counts of unlawfully distributing oxycodone, a highly addictive prescription painkiller, to 18 patients without a legitimate medical purpose. As part of the sentence, Parasmo also received 3 years of supervised release.

Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, and Frank A. Tarentino III, Special Agent-in-Charge, Drug Enforcement Administration, New York Division (DEA), announced the verdict.

“Today’s sentence demonstrates that there are significant consequences for doctors who act as drug dealers,” stated U.S. Attorney Peace. “This Office remains committed to using all tools available to address the damage the opioid crisis does to our communities.”

“DEA’s investigative and regulatory focus is to keep the public safe and healthy,” stated DEA Special Agent-in-Charge Tarentino. “Parasmo’s actions were irresponsible to his patients and endangered their and others’ safety and well-being; his disregard of pertinent information such illicit drug use and the diversion of highly addictive opioid prescriptions was egregious. I commend the DEA’s Long Island District Office-Tactical Diversion Squad and the Eastern District of New York U.S. Attorney’s Office for their tenacious work on this investigation.”

As proven at trial, between January 2014 and February 2015, Parasmo provided prescriptions for oxycodone and hydrocodone pills to 18 of his patients without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the course of a professional medical practice. Parasmo issued prescriptions to patients who had just left detox treatment in rehabilitation facilities, as well as patients who had just been discharged from a hospital following an overdose. In addition, Parasmo issued prescriptions to many patients he knew were taking illegal drugs or who he suspected were addicts. There is a significant risk of an overdose when oxycodone is taken with heroin and cocaine.

In several instances, Parasmo continued to write prescriptions for individuals who he had been warned were not taking their pills as prescribed and, in some instances, possibly reselling them on the streets. From 2010 to 2015, Dr. Parasmo prescribed over 1.5 million oxycodone and hydrocodone pills, making him one of the top prescribers of those painkillers in New York State during that period. Notably, after learning that the DEA was investigating his prescribing practices, Parasmo cut in half the number of oxycodone prescriptions he issued annually.

This case was investigated by the DEA’s Long Island District Office Tactical Diversion Squad, comprising agents and officers of the DEA, Nassau County Police Department, Suffolk County Police Department, Port Washington Police Department, and Department of Health and Human Services-Office of Inspector General.

The government’s case is being handled by the Office’s Long Island Criminal Division. Assistant United States Attorneys Michael Maffei and Charles P. Kelly are in charge of the prosecution.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Justice