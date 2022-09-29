Dow drops more than 400 points on growing economic downturn worries

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as worries of a global economic downturn from aggressive central bank rate hikes and risks of potential contagion from a turmoil in UK markets turned investors risk averse.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 603 points, or 2.03%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite declined 2.59% and 3.29%, after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard didn’t back down from his hawkish stance and said investors have now understood that they can’t escape additional rate hikes in coming months.

Thursday’s economic reports included data showing a drop in weekly US jobless claims that point to a strong labor market likely to keep the Federal Reserve focused on its current policy of countering inflation.

US equities, which have fallen most of the last six weeks, enjoyed a rare up day on Wednesday after a bond market intervention by the Bank of England pressured bond yields in both the United States and Britain.

But yields were higher in both countries for 10-year bonds, as UK Prime Minister Liz Truss doubled down on a controversial tax cut policy that has rattled markets.

In the previous session, the S&P 500 recorded its first gain in seven sessions. The benchmark index has lost about $9.1 trillion in market value this year and was last valued at $31.2 trillion, according to Datastream.

