Dover Announces Sale of California Based Aftermarket Services Business

DOWNERS GROVE, IL (STL.News) Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced today that it has completed the sale of the Chino, California, branch of The AMS Group, a leading regional aftermarket refrigeration services and solutions provider based in Southern California, to PMC Capital Partners, LLC. The AMS Group, a division of Hill PHOENIX, Inc., a leading retail refrigeration solutions provider, will continue to provide project management and aftermarket services and solutions from its Phoenix, Arizona facility. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.