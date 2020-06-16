Double Stabbing in University Park Neighborhood, Portland

Portland, OR (STL.News) On June 14, 2020 at 10:45 p.m., North Precinct Officers responded to a call of a stabbing in the area of North Oberlin Street and North Macrum Avenue. Officers arrived and made contact with two victims who had been stabbed by another person.

Officers applied life saving measures by applying a tourniquet and the two victims were transported to an area hospital. Both victims had stab wounds, one with serious injuries. A crime scene was established and an investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information on this incident please call the non-emergency line at 503 823-3333 and refer to case number 20-192379

