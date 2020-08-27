Dollar General Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (STL.News) Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) today reported financial results for its fiscal year 2020 second quarter (13 weeks) ended July 31, 2020.

Net Sales Increased 24.4%; Same-Store Sales Increased 18.8%

Operating Profit Increased 80.5% to $1.0 billion

Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) Increased 89.1% to $3.12

Cash Flows From Operations Increased 157.2% to $2.9 billion

$691 Million Returned to Shareholders through Share Repurchases and Cash Dividend

Board of Directors Declares Third Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend of $0.36 per share; Increases Share Repurchase Program Authorization by $2.0 Billion

“I want to thank our associates for their exceptional work over the past several months as we continue to navigate this challenging and dynamic operating environment,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “As the neighborhood general store for thousands of communities across the country, we appreciate the importance of our role in providing customers with affordable, convenient, and close-to-home access to everyday essentials. As a result of the team’s strong execution and tireless commitment to serving our customers, we are pleased to report strong second-quarter financial results.”

“We continue to operate from a position of strength and are excited to announce the acceleration of several key strategic initiatives, including the rollout of DG Pickup, DG Fresh, and our Non-Consumables initiative, as well as an increase in our expected number of real estate projects for fiscal 2020. Our robust portfolio of initiatives, coupled with our expansive real estate footprint of nearly 17,000 store locations, positions us well to continue delivering value and convenience for our customers, while driving sustainable long-term growth and value for our shareholders.”

