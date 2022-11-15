Disney World boosts prices as parks demand continues surge

Bastiaan Slabbers/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is flexing some pricing power for its surging theme parks, raising ticket prices for Walt Disney World for the holiday travel period. That comes alongside implementation of park-specific pricing for its one-day one-park tickets. Prices will still vary by park and by date. Disney said it’s changing the prices effective Dec. 8. Disney World is keeping its lowest-priced ticket – a $109 pass during the off-peak visit to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a price unchanged for years. But due to its highest demand falling on the Magic Kingdom, that park’s one-day tickets will range from $124 up to $189 (a price visitors will see during the Christmas-to-New Year’s period). Animal Kingdom tickets will continue to range from $109-$159. Tickets to Epcot, meanwhile, will range from $114-$179 per day, while Hollywood Studios tickets will go from $124-$179. It’s also tweaking the reservation system it launched in 2020 to manage crowds at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a park reservation will be automatically made at time of purchase for one-day one-park tickets. New sales of its annual passes are currently paused for renewals only, but three of those prices get a boost as well: The Incredi-Pass jumps to $1,399 from $1,299; The Sorcerer Pass to $969 from $899; and the Pirate Pass to $749 from $699. “We continue to focus on providing guests with the best, most memorable Disney experience, and we’re doing that by growing our theme parks with incredible new attractions and offerings,” a spokesperson says. In the company’s most recent earnings (considered a disappointment by Wall Street), it said Parks revenues rose 36% and operating income jumped 137%.