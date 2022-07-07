Directing transportation of drugs lands local meth trafficker in prison

A 34-year-old man has been ordered to federal prison for 27 years for drug trafficking, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Henry Wilkinson pleaded guilty Nov. 23, 2021.

Today, U.S. District Judge David S. Morales handed Wilkinson a sentence of 324 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release. At the hearing, the court heard additional evidence that Wilkinson organized the drug trafficking by purchasing hotel rooms in Houston where meth was purchased on several occasions. In handing down the sentence, the court found Wilkinson was in fact the leader/organizer of the drug trafficking conspiracy.

On June 2, 2020, authorities arrested a drug dealer in possession of 39.99 grams of pure meth. Soon after, they learned that Wilkinson supplied the individual with meth from February through June 2020.

On Aug. 25, 2020, law enforcement intercepted a 2.8 kilogram shipment of meth in transit from Houston. Subsequent investigation revealed that Wilkinson instructed the individual to transport multiple kilograms of meth and other drugs on numerous occasions from Houston to Corpus Christi.

Wilkinson will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel Dunn prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today