Diamond Resorts Expands to New York City Through a Strategic Partnership with Highgate

LAS VEGAS (STL.News) – Diamond Resorts®, a global leader in the hospitality, vacation ownership and entertainment industries, announces it is launching in New York City. Through a partnership with Highgate, a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company, Diamond Resorts will now provide its members with luxury suites and rooms at the preeminent WestHouse and Park Central Hotels in the heart of Midtown Manhattan.

The new launch into New York builds upon Diamond’s industry-leading collection of diverse vacations around the world. The company’s paramount resort options range from outdoor getaways in Lake Tahoe to beachfront locations in Cabo, destination cruises around the Caribbean or dynamic urban adventures in London or Tokyo, among more than 370 locations worldwide. Diamond will offer unique New York vacations tailored to travelers seeking to explore the city, immerse themselves in local culture and have the entire city at their fingertips from a convenient, central location.

“Our members appreciate that we’re able to offer such a variety of incredible global destinations and we’re confident that they will be thrilled to be able to vacation in the center of such a vibrant and enriching city,” said Diamond Resorts CEO Mike Flaskey. “We’ve seen a ton of growth lately, particularly among the younger, millennial generation. That younger member values their vacation ownership with us because we’re able to provide amazing exclusive experiences that they simply can’t find on typical vacations.”

The expansion in New York follows news that millennials now represent Diamond Resorts’ fastest growing demographic. To serve this growing membership base, Diamond is increasingly offering unique vacation experiences and destinations beyond what a typical vacation ownership would provide. With a flexible points-based system, members can select from one-of-a-kind experiences, such as premier seats to sporting events, intimate VIP celebrity dinners or exclusive concerts. With the addition of New York City offerings, Diamond will broaden its vacation experiences while providing members the opportunity to enjoy the acclaimed restaurants, dynamic entertainment venues and historic cultural centers that make the city a global destination.

Situated on Seventh Avenue between 55th and 56th Streets, Park Central Hotel New York boasts an enviable midtown Manhattan location steps from New York City’s iconic Central Park, Broadway and Times Square. Internationally recognized architect Jeffrey Beers, founder and President of the interior architecture and design firm Jeffrey Beers International, oversaw the transformative renovation of this historic full-service independent hotel’s guestrooms and public areas while paying tribute to the property’s original 1927 construction. The hotel’s 761 guestrooms, expansive lobby and 15,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting space feature contemporary décor, a calming color palette and richly textured custom furnishings.

WestHouse Hotel New York, located at 55th Street between Seventh Avenue and Broadway, is a true NYC pied-à-terre blending the plush comforts of an elegant Uptown apartment with the refined luxuries of a boutique hotel. Moments away from Carnegie Hall, Columbus Circle, and Fifth Avenue, the hotel boasts a chic Art Deco-inspired design also by Jeffrey Beers International, 172 beautifully-appointed guestroom and suites, an intimate lobby bar and lounge and an expansive club floor with outdoor terrace exclusively for hotel guests.

Diamond Resorts will also open a sales center at the Park Central to provide the same first-rate customer service members value and expect. Members can seamlessly book these New York City hotels with their flexible ownership points, which can also be used to book experiences and events or even rent cars and book flights.

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

About Highgate

Highgate is a premier hospitality investment and management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in U.S. gateway markets including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu. Highgate also has an expanding presence in key European markets through properties in London and Barcelona. The company provides expert guidance through all stages of the hospitality property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate also has a proven record of developing bespoke hotel brands and utilizes industry leading proprietary revenue management tools that identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the industry’s most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, London, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Seattle.