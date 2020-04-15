DHSS settles two medical marijuana facility appeals, Green Precision Analytics, BeLeaf Medical

Appeals were related to administrative issues, not scoring concerns

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has settled two appeals of medical marijuana facility application denials. As a result of these settlements, DHSS will issue one new medical marijuana testing facility license and will exchange an existing medical marijuana dispensary license for a new medical marijuana dispensary license.

The new testing facility license will be issued to Green Precision Analytics, Inc., which was the fifth highest ranked testing facility applicant. This will become the only testing facility in the Kansas City area.

The new dispensary facility license will be issued to BeLeaf Medical LLC for a facility on Manchester Ave. in St. Louis, Missouri, which was the eighteenth highest scoring applicant within Congressional District 1. BeLeaf Medical LLC will surrender its existing dispensary facility license on Lafayette Ave. in St. Louis, Missouri. Both BeLeaf Medical LLC applications received the same initial score and were “tied” in Congressional District 1.

In both instances, DHSS determined settlement best serves implementation of Article XIV, as the settlements will provide for two of the highest scoring applicants to contribute to enhanced patient access without placing additional product in the marketplace. Neither case involved allegations with regard to scoring, as both applicants received scores among the very top.

“We remain committed to upholding our system of awarding licenses and will continue to defend the remaining appeals filed with the Administrative Hearing Commission,” said Dr. Randall Williams, DHSS Director. “These particular appeals were unrelated to scoring process concerns, and we are thankful these applicants will now be able to move forward with their business preparations so they can help us serve Missourians.”

Applicants who wished to appeal after being denied a medical marijuana facility license had 30 days to file a petition with the Administrative Hearing Commission.