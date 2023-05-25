Devion X. Gordon Charged Possessing Fentanyl – Crack Cocaine

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) A convicted felon from Wellston, Missouri, has been federally indicted and accused of possessing nearly one kilogram of fentanyl and 700 grams of crack cocaine.

Devion X. Gordon, 28, was charged by complaint on May 9 and indicted by a grand jury on May 17. He now faces charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Charging and court documents say that an investigation by the FBI and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department resulted in a court-approved search of Gordon’s home on May 9. Investigators found a loaded Glock pistol, drug paraphernalia, about 965 grams of fentanyl, about 700 grams of cocaine base, and approximately $18,000 in cash.

The fentanyl charge is punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, and the cocaine base and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime charge each carries a five-year mandatory minimum.

Charges set forth in an indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The FBI and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Goeke is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Justice