Convicted Felon, Devin Clark Sentenced for Possession of Ammunition

(STL.News) Devin Clark, 34, has been sentenced to 92 months in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition. Joseph C. Murphy Jr., United States Attorney, announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in court, on April 22, 2021, at 09:40 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department responded to two 911 calls regarding a shooting at the Valero gas station on Raleigh Millington Road.

After receiving several threatening messages on his cell phone, the victim, agreed to meet Clark and another gentleman at the Valero gas station for a fist fight. After the victim arrived, the three men began arguing when Clark suddenly pulled out a pistol and began firing shots in the air. Clark also fired several shots at the victim, hitting him in his right arm.

Several shots also hit the victim’s car. The two men fled the scene but were apprehended by officers a short time later. The victim was treated at a local hospital and released. Detectives recovered nine .22 caliber shell casings from the scene.

Clark, a convicted felon, has a prior felony conviction from 2018 for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver for which he received an eight-year sentence of incarceration. In 2017, Clark was previously convicted in federal court for being an unlawful user of methamphetamine in possession of a firearm and received a sentence of 33 months incarceration. As a result of his felony convictions, Clark is prohibited by federal law from possessing ammunition and firearms.

On June 2, 2022, United States District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman, sentenced Clark to 92 months in federal prison with three years of supervised release to follow. Because Clark was on supervised released at the time he committed this offense, Judge Lipman also sentenced him to an additional 15-months incarceration to be served consecutive to the 92 months. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Memphis Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Assistant United States Attorneys Raney Irwin and Regina Thompson prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

