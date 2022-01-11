Deputy Secretary Sherman at NATO Headquarters

Deputy Secretary Sherman to Hold a Press Availability at NATO Headquarters

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman will hold a press availability from NATO Headquarters on Wednesday, January 12, at 2:45 p.m. CEST/8:45 a.m. EST. Earlier in the day, Deputy Secretary Sherman will lead the U.S. delegation to a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council.

The press availability will be live streamed on www.state.gov.

For more information, please contact USNATOPublicAffairs@state.gov or PAPressDuty@state.gov.