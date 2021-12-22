Department of Justice Awards More Than $300 Million to Fight Opioid and Stimulant Crisis and to Address Substance Use Disorders

(STL.News) The Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) today announced grant awards totaling more than $300 million to help combat America’s substance use crisis, which has worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation is experiencing a precipitous rise in opioid and stimulant misuse and overdoses,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The Justice Department is committed to supporting programs aimed at addressing the substance use crisis that is devastating communities across the nation.”

The most recent provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that, “there were an estimated 100,306 drug overdose deaths in the United States during the 12-month period ending in April 2021, an increase of 28.5% from the 78,056 deaths during the same period the year before.”

“The substance use crisis in American society has been a persistent and deadly problem for decades, and illicitly manufactured fentanyl and synthetic opioids have tightened the grip drugs have on our society,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Amy L. Solomon for OJP. “The Biden-Harris Administration is working diligently to address these problems by committing unprecedented levels of funding toward research, substance use treatment and mental health services, along with investments in enforcement, response and evidence-based treatment.”

OJP’s Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) and Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) are distributing millions of dollars in grant awards aimed at addressing the substance use crisis throughout the nation. In addition to these grants, OJP is awarding $34 million to help communities respond to public safety and public health emergencies, including crises that result from substance use disorders.

Below is a list of awards being made in Fiscal Year 2021 to address the opioid and stimulant crisis and the needs of individuals with substance use disorders:

BJA is awarding more than $137 million under its Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Site-Based Program, which will help communities address the prevention, diversion, treatment and recovery needs of those affected by substance use disorders. Another $9.7 million is funding related training and technical assistance.

More than $61.6 million under BJA’s Adult Drug and Veteran Treatment Court Program will help states, state courts, local courts and federally recognized tribal governments implement and enhance the operations of adult drug courts and veteran treatment courts.

Another $15.7 million is funding related training and technical assistance.

BJA is awarding $29.6 million to support the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment for State Prisoners Program, which helps states develop and implement residential substance use treatment programs, including medication assisted treatment within correctional and detention facilities.

BJA is awarding nearly $29.6 million to fund the Harold Rogers Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, which enhances the capacity of regulatory and law enforcement agencies and public health officials to collect and analyze controlled substance prescription data and other scheduled chemical products through a centralized database administered by an authorized agency.

OJJDP is awarding $16 million to support Mentoring for Youth Affected by the Opioid Crisis and Drug Addiction, which supports services for youth who are currently using or at-risk for using drugs or to youth with family members who have a substance use disorder.

OJJDP is awarding more than $8.9 million to support the Opioid Affected Youth Initiative, which will support states, communities, tribes and nonprofits implementing programs and strategies that treat children, youth and families impacted by the opioid epidemic.

OJJDP’s Juvenile Drug Treatment Court Program is awarding nearly $7.9 million to jurisdictions to establish or enhance juvenile drug treatment courts and to improve court system operations and treatment services.

OJJDP is awarding $13.8 million across 14 jurisdictions under its Family Drug Court Program to build the capacity of state and local courts, units of local government and federally recognized tribal governments to implement family drug court practices.

The program aims to increase collaboration with substance use treatment and child welfare systems to ensure the provision of treatment and other services that improve child, parent and family outcomes.

Once the awards are made, information about the grantees selected under each solicitation can be found online at the OJP Grant Awards Page.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today