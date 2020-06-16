Department of Justice Announces Launch of Civil Rights Reporting Portal

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady for the Western District of Pennsylvania joined the Department of Justice in announcing the launch of the Civil Rights Reporting Portal. This new online tool will make it easier for the public to report a civil rights violation.

“The department is committed to upholding the civil and constitutional rights of all people in the United States,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Reporting Portal will make it easier for the public to connect with us, which in turn makes us more effective at upholding these important rights. I encourage the public to use this portal to report civil rights violations.”

“The protection of civil rights remains a top priority of the Department of Justice. This new portal dramatically eases the burden on victims of civil rights violations who are trying to identify the proper reporting channel,” said U.S. Attorney Brady. “Through this single portal anyone can report potential violations of federal law including the willful use of unreasonable force by a law enforcement officer, hate crimes, and racial discrimination, as well as other forms of illegal discrimination, human trafficking and violations of religious liberty.”

The new Civil Rights Reporting Portal – located at www.civilrights.justice.gov – will consolidate over 30 unique reporting pathways. The form is fully accessible to people with disabilities. It is also available in both English and Spanish, with more languages to be added over the next year.

In January of this year, U.S. Attorney Brady named Assistant U.S. Attorneys Eric G. Olshan and Haley Warden-Rodgers as co-coordinators of the office’s Civil Rights efforts. Either can be reached through the office’s main number: (412) 644-3500.

