Denver Police Update Use of Force and Body-Worn Camera Policies

Denver, CO (STL.News) Sunday, June 7, 2020 – In an effort to maintain the highest level of public accountability and to continue improving its policies, the Denver Police Department (DPD) announce three significant changes to its use of force and body-worn camera policies. The new policies were created through collaboration with DPD’s Use of Force Committee and through consideration of recommendations from the Center for Policing Equity.

• Effective as of today, the Denver Police Department updated language to clarify the existing policy of not allowing chokeholds or carotid compression technique with no exceptions.

• Effective as of today, officers will report to a supervisor if they intentionally point any firearm at a person, and a report will be created to improve data collection and evaluation of these incidents.

• Effective as of today, the Denver Police Department Metro/SWAT unit will activate their body-worn cameras when executing tactical operations.

“We will continue to evaluate our policies with community input and make improvements as needed in the interest of public and officer safety,” said Chief of Police Paul Pazen.

