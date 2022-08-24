Delaware – TranspARTation Grant for Schools

TranspARTation Grant Opportunity for Schools Returns for 2022-2023 School Year

(STL.News) The Delaware Division of the Arts has announced the return of the popular transpARTation grant opportunity for Delaware schools. Schools may request up to $500 toward travel expenses, to include buses, fuel, parking, and tolls associated with these trips.

“Access to the arts is pivotal to our students’ creative learning experiences and academic development as well as a well-rounded curriculum,” says Director Jessica Ball. “We encourage teachers up and down the State to apply for these funds in order to open their students’ eyes to the transformative power of the arts.”

Recognizing the importance of connecting schools with cultural institutions to promote creative learning, the Delaware Division of the Arts is now accepting applications for TranspARTation Grants— a program developed to assist schools with transportation costs to attend arts and cultural events throughout the state. Schools may request funding to cover travel expenses to include buses, fuel, parking, and tolls associated with the trip. Applications are reviewed in the order they are received until all available funds have been awarded. The deadline is six weeks prior to the project start date. Click here, for program guidelines and instructions on how to apply.

To be eligible for a TranspARTation grant, applicants must be a Delaware nonprofit K-12 public, private, charter, or parochial school. Pre-K programs affiliated with public schools are also eligible to apply. Please Note: Schools may receive only one TranspARTation grant per school year. Title I schools may be considered for more than one TranspARTation grant per school year if funding is available.

The grant category was developed in response to feedback received during the Division’s strategic planning process in 2014. “Our constituents urged us to consider ways to increase access to arts education in the state through targeted funding that removes barriers to participation,” said then Division Director Paul Weagraff. “This program addresses that concern and helps to ensure access to quality arts education for all Delaware youth.”

For questions related to this granting program, please contact Sheila Dean Ross at Sheila Dean Ross 302-577-8286 or sheila.ross@delaware.gov.

