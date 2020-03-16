Delaware Governor Carney Postpones Government Efficiency Accountability Review (GEAR) Public Meetings

(STL.News) – Governor Carney announced on Monday that the State of Delaware Government Efficiency & Accountability Review (GEAR) public meetings planned in each county over the coming weeks will be postponed until further notice. The town halls were originally scheduled for March 19, 24, and 30.

Delawareans with questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

