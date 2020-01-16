Delaware Department of Corrections: A Warrant has been issued for absconder, Allen Huff

DOVER, DE (STL.News) The Delaware Department of Correction announces the following offender absconded from the Morris Community Correctional Center (MCCC) in Dover after willfully failing to return from an approved treatment pass. The offender’s whereabouts are unknown and unauthorized at this time. A Warrant for Escape after Conviction has been issued.
Community Corrections Centers are Level 4 facilities where the Department of Correction manages offenders who are transitioning back into the community. These centers are not secured like Level 5 prisons, as offenders are permitted to the leave the facility to go to work, seek jobs, or attend approved treatment sessions.
Anyone with information on this offender is asked to call (800) 542-9524 or their local police department.
- Date of walk-away: 01/14/2020
- Name: Allen Huff
- Date of Birth: 12/26/1996
- Last known address: Newark, DE
- Race/Gender: Black/Male
- Height: 5’08”Weight: 160
- Eyes: Brown
- Hair: Black
- Current Offense: Drug Dealing
- Tattoos: Left Arm, Chest, Neck
If you are a crime victim in need of assistance, you are encouraged to call DOC Victim Services at (302) 857-5440.