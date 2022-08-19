Man, Delante R. Pierce Pleads Guilty to Burglaries in Northwest Washington

Admitted to Burglarizing Hotel and Occupying Residence on Veterans Day

(STL.News) Delante R. Pierce, 36, who had no fixed address, pleaded guilty today to felony charges stemming from two break-ins in Northwest Washington last fall, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Robert J. Contee III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Pierce pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia to charges of second-degree burglary and attempted second-degree burglary. The Honorable Michael O’Keefe scheduled sentencing for Oct. 19, 2022. The charges carry a statutory minimum penalty of two years’ imprisonment and a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment and/or a $50,000 fine.

According to the government’s evidence, on Nov. 11, 2021, Veterans Day, shortly after 6 a.m., Pierce entered a restricted area of a hotel in the 1200 block of 22nd Street NW, and stole, among other things, a tool kit. Pierce then entered an occupied residence in the 2100 block of N Street NW. The resident was awakened from his sleep and discovered Pierce standing in his bedroom. Pierce initially claimed he was there to fix a sink, but he then fled the residence with the victim’s Apple Watch and other possessions.

He left behind the items he had just stolen from the hotel. A short time later, police were able to locate Pierce in the Adams Morgan neighborhood by tracking the victim’s Apple Watch. Pierce abandoned bags containing the victim’s property and fled the police, but he was quickly apprehended. After being identified by the victim, Pierce was placed under arrest. He has remained in custody ever since.

In announcing the plea, U.S. Attorney Graves and Chief Contee commended the work of those investigating the case from the Metropolitan Police Department. They also acknowledged the efforts of those working on the case from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including Paralegal Specialist Crystal Waddy. Finally, they commended for the work of Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul V. Courtney, who investigated and prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today