Nashville, TN (STL.News) Seven-year-old Dederic Holt, critically injured on the afternoon of June 11th after being caught in the mechanism of an electronic parking garage gate on S. 6th Street, died today (Wednesday) at 12:17 a.m. at Vanderbilt.

It appears that Holt grabbed onto the gate and was riding it up when he became caught. The MNPD’s Youth Services Division is continuing to look into this incident.

