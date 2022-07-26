Declo: Melvin Misael Sentenced for Meth Distribution

Declo Man, Melvin Misael Alcaraz-Valdez Sentenced to 135 Months in Prison for Methamphetamine Distribution

Melvin Misael Alcaraz-Valdez, of Declo, Idaho, was sentenced to federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, today. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye sentenced Alcaraz-Valdez to 135 months. Alcaraz-Valdez, upon completion of his time, was ordered to serve an additional five years of supervised release.

According to court records, in March 2020 through March of 2021, law enforcement investigated multiple individuals for distributing methamphetamine in the Minidoka and Cassia County area. Through the use of surveillance, undercover officers, controlled purchases, and search warrants, law enforcement found that Alcaraz-Valdez was actively engaged in the distribution of methamphetamine and was in possession of large quantities of methamphetamine. During the investigation law enforcement recovered more than four (4) pounds of methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit credited the cooperative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Idaho State Police, Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, Nampa Police Department, and Ada County Sheriff’s Department, which led to the charges.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

