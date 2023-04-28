DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery – Restaurant Review

St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review on DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery, which has three locations.

DD Mau is a Vietnamese restaurant with three locations, Maryland Heights, Webster Groves, and the new CITIPARK center. It is owned and actively managed by Julie Truong.

Truong comes from a family with many restaurant success stories, including Rice House, which has two locations in Florissant, Pearl Cafe, an award-winning Thai restaurant in Florissant, and her parents-owned Vinh Chop Suey in St. Louis.

Vietnamese restaurants are among the most popular Asian restaurant styles, and DD Mau is among the highest-rated restaurants in the St. Louis region.