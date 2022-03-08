DC Mayor – Registration for Summer Acceleration Program

Mayor Bowser and DC Public Schools Announce Registration for Summer Acceleration Program for Elementary Students

Additional Programs are Available for DCPS Middle School and High School Students

Washington, DC (STL.News) This summer, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Public Schools (DCPS) are inviting all DCPS students enrolled currently in pre-K4 through 4th grade to be part of DCPS Elementary Summer Acceleration program. This five-week program will take place on weekdays from July 5 to August 5 and offer a full-day of learning, fun, and friendship. Registration for the program will open on Wednesday, March 9 at 9 am at dcpsreopenstrong.com/summer/#ESA. Space is limited, and families will be directed to the school in their assigned neighborhood feeder pattern when registering online.

“This summer is going to be a critical moment for keeping our students engaged by offering them fun learning opportunities,” said Mayor Bowser. “We are excited to provide DCPS elementary families this convenient option at their own neighborhood school, and we encourage families to sign up starting this week.”

Families can join a Parent University workshop on March 15 at 5:30 pm to learn more about elementary summer offerings. RSVP for the event here.

“Elementary Summer Acceleration is a unique opportunity for students to engage in fun summer activities — games, crafts, and more — while also participating in hands-on, enriching academic instruction,” said Chancellor Lewis Ferebee. “Students who participated in Summer Acceleration last year formed new friendships, strengthened their literacy and math skills, and had fun learning and growing with their peers.”

DCPS also has a full slate of programming for middle school students this summer, and information on how to register for additional programs will be available this spring.

Current students in grades 5-8 can explore their career interests through the Career & Technical Education (CTE) Enrichment program. Taking place on weekdays from July 5 – August 5, this fun, exciting and engaging full-day program provides DCPS students with an introduction to courses that can lead to high-demand careers. Course topics include Digital Media, Engineering, and Computer Science. Registration opens March 14.

Current students in grades 5-8 can grow their math skills through the Algebra Accelerator program on weekdays from July 5 – August 5. Three levels of learning will be available to prepare students to gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to take Algebra I. Registration opens March 14.

Rising 9th grade students will start their DCPS high school experience by attending Summer Bridge at their school from August 8 – August 12. During this orientation week, students will enjoy a variety of activities, such as team building games, scavenger hunts to get to know their new schools, excursions and field trips, creative projects, performances, and presentations about high school and beyond.

Rising 11th and 12th graders in DCPS IT CTE programs will have the opportunity to participate in an IT Dual Enrollment and Internship program, taking either a computer science or cybersecurity course at Bowie State University and participating in a paid Bowie State University Research Lab internship. Both the course and internship will take place virtually Monday – Friday from June 27 through August 5. Apply by March 31 at bit.ly/2022ITDualEnrollmentApp.

Other summer offerings by invite only include: