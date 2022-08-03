DC Mayor Invites to Apply for Tuition & Scholarship

Mayor Bowser Invites Residents to Apply for Tuition and Scholarship Supports Through DCTAG, DC Futures, and Mayor’s Scholars Undergraduate Program Before August 19 Deadline

Washington, DC – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser invited DC residents to apply to three tuition support and scholarship programs that share the same application deadline of Friday, August 19. The three programs, the DC Tuition Assistance Grant (DCTAG), Mayor’s Scholars Undergraduate Program, and the DC Futures Program, Mayor Bowser’s newest investment in OSSE’s postsecondary supports, help thousands of DC residents access college education each year.

“Through these unique and targeted programs, we are investing millions of dollars in financial assistance each year so that thousands of DC residents in every ward can access a college education and a pathway to the middle class,” said Mayor Bowser. “I encourage all college-bound DC residents – and those considering higher education – to learn about each opportunity and apply for those that best suit their postsecondary plans.”

Residents are invited to apply for all three postsecondary support options, which will offer more than $50 million dollars in financial aid and postsecondary supports to DC residents in the 2022-23 award year. Awards depend on criteria that vary by program including the applicant’s high school, age, postsecondary institution, cost of attendance, family income, and college major. Applicants are encouraged to review all eligibility requirements and ensure they submit all required documents for any program they choose.

The DC Tuition Assistance Grant (DCTAG), a federally-funded program, pays the difference between in-state and out-of-state tuition, up to $10,000 annually at public colleges nationwide and up to $2,500 at private colleges in DC and private HBCUs.

The Mayor’s Scholars Undergraduate Program, a locally funded program, provides need-based funding for eligible DC residents earning their first associate or bachelor’s degree at select area colleges and universities.

DC Futures, launched in the fall of 2021 and created through a $12 million investment by Mayor Bowser, provides a scholarship and support for DC residents seeking their first degree in a high-demand career field at three local universities – the University of the District of Columbia and the University of the District of Columbia Community College, Catholic University of America, and Trinity Washington University. In addition to providing residents with up to $8,000 in tuition support, the DC Futures Program also provides wrap-around services and supports, such as college coaching and access to emergency funds to help cover the cost of additional and unexpected expenses like food, housing, healthcare and child care. This support comes with a stipend of up to $1,500 per year, in addition to the scholarship.

Interested residents must re-apply to each program annually, and each program has a separate application. All applicants should follow any directions provided via email to ensure their application is complete, including document submission.

“The pathway to the middle class requires access to higher education,” said State Superintendent Dr. Christina Grant. “Together, DCTAG, Mayor’s Scholars, and DC Futures are critical financial supports for more than 5,000 DC residents. Financial assistance and support programs like DC Futures, DCTAG, and Mayor’s Scholars are essential for our residents and help to minimize college costs by completing a postsecondary program of study on time and with less debt.”

OSSE manages grants, scholarships and other programs that support students’ college and career learning opportunities. Visit OSSE’s website for information about these grants and their application processes as well as other resources for college-bound residents.