DC Mayor Bowser to Recognize National Reentry Month

Mayor Bowser to Recognize National Reentry Month and Highlight Investments in Safer, Stronger Communities

Washington, DC (STL.News) On Monday, April 18, at 12 pm,? Mayor Muriel Bowser and District leaders will recognize National Reentry Month and announce that 200 District residents, identified by the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform (NICJR) as being at highest risk of involvement in gun violence in the District, have been assigned a multidisciplinary team to include a Credible Contact, a Pathfinder, and a member of the Mayor Bowser’s Cabinet.

The Mayor’s FY23 budget proposes a $1.7 million investment in a Life Coach initiative that will build on these efforts by providing approximately 20 coaches who will offer high-quality care coordination services, needs assessments, and coordination with outreach teams to execute individual success plans.

