DC Mayor Bowser – Recipients for Building Blocks Grants

Mayor Bowser Announces Recipients for Building Blocks DC Grants

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of Gun Violence Prevention (OGVP) Director Linda Harllee Harper announced nearly $590,000 in grants awarded to nonprofit organizations as part of the Building Blocks DC (BBDC) grants program. This funding will support the Bowser Administration’s efforts to prevent gun violence through innovative programming and activities that feature skill-building, family connectivity and empowerment, multidisciplinary arts activities, and community engagement.

“We know this work requires strong partnerships with community-based organizations who are on the ground in our communities,” said Mayor Bowser. “The Building Blocks DC grants recognize the tremendous work that organizations and leaders in our community are doing to save lives and prevent gun violence.”

Next, OGVP plans to release an additional $175,000 in community investments through a summer cycle of mini grants. These grants will specifically address gun violence prevention during the summer months.

“We know that our communities know what they need,” said Director Harllee Harper. “We look forward to seeing the work of our large grant recipients and the innovative proposals to prevent and address gun violence during the summer. We know we need innovative ways to connect, engage and serve.”

The recipients are:

Alliance of Concerned Men ($100,000) to provide conflict resolution training program for youth in Ward 7 with skills training on how to be peace builders in their communities.

CASA DC ($100,000) to provide direct assistance to primary and secondary youth survivors of gun violence in Wards 5, 7, and 8 through community-based mentorship, skill workshops, and therapeutic support.

Far Southeast Family Strengthening Collaborative in partnership with Egypt Ami Wellness ($149,576) to implement a family connectivity and empowerment program for 50 at-risk families who live in Washington Highlands and Bellevue neighborhoods. The program has two core components: empowerment workshops and connecting families to resources and services.

The Creative School ($100,000) will offer programming that provide youth in Wards 7 and 8 with mentoring, crisis response, and entrepreneurial solutions to help address community safety and gun violence prevention.

Training Grounds Inc. ($137,500) will offer leadership development to young people ages 14 to 21 who live in Wards 7 and 8.

The Office of Gun Violence Prevention coordinates the Building Blocks DC effort, providing a whole of government approach to addressing gun violence in Washington, DC. The BBDC Grants Program ensures that the community is an active solution to leading the city’s approach to gun violence.