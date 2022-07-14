DC Mayor Bowser on the White House Summit

Statement from Mayor Bowser on the White House Summit on the American Rescue Plan and the Workforce

Washington, DC – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser participated in the White House Summit on the American Rescue Plan and the Workforce, hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris, regarding the positive impact cities and states are making by investing American Rescue Plan dollars in workforce development. After the event, the Mayor released the following statement:

“I was proud to join state and local leaders from across the country to discuss how the American Rescue Plan is putting more Americans on pathways to the middle class by helping cities, counties, and states train people to work in high-demand careers. I was even prouder to highlight the work that we are doing at the DC Infrastructure Academy, which has already helped connect more than 2,300 Washingtonians to careers in infrastructure, including Markesha – a graduate of the academy who joined me today. With the support of the Biden-Harris Administration, we will be able to train an additional 400 residents over the next two years.

“We know the work ahead of us – the work that must be done to build more housing, to accelerate learning, to increase access to child care, to drive down gun violence, to better connect our communities and to make them more resilient to the challenges ahead. All of this work means we have new opportunities to invest in our people; in transforming our communities, we have a responsibility to transform the lives of the people who live in those communities by training and hiring them to do the work. What I heard from city and state leaders today is that the American Rescue Plan is funding new and effective solutions to some of our oldest challenges – it’s allowing communities to think and act boldly and, most importantly, giving more Americans the fair shot they deserve.”