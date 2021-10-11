DC Mayor Bowser Announces Key Appointments

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Bowser announced a series of transitions and appointments in her Administration.

Mayor Bowser announced that Ventris Gibson, Director of the DC Department of Human Resources, is departing for a new role outside District Government. Director Gibson’s accomplishments at DCHR, which she has led since 2015, include automation of new employee orientation, transforming online learning, expanding health benefits, and reducing time to fill vacancies.

Japer Bowles, Director – Mayor’s Office of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning Affairs (LGBTQ)

Japer Bowles, a local queer advocate and public affairs professional, has experience in constituent services and expertise in local and state legislative processes. He recently led a coalition of more than thirty local LGBTQ+ businesses and nonprofit organizations and over 60 elected officials to develop priorities and strategize investments and programs supportive to the LGBTQ+ community, including housing, workforce development, and a resource community center. Director Bowles previously served as a legislative manager at Stateside, where he led a team that analyzed, monitored, and reported the political actions of state legislatures and executive leaders and reported on over 15,000 legislative and regulatory matters for corporations, trade associations, and the military. Director Bowles also previously served two terms as an ANC commissioner in service of constituents in Adams Morgan.

Lindsey Maxwell, Interim Director – Department of Human Resources (DCHR)

Director Lindsey Maxwell is a seasoned executive who has led the Office of Labor Relations and Collective Bargaining (OLRCB) since January 2019. In this capacity, Director Maxwell oversees the agency’s efforts to negotiate, administer, and litigate collective bargaining agreements between the District government and 20,000 unionized employees. He chairs several District government labor-management workgroups, committees, and roundtables. Immediately prior to joining OLRCB, Director Maxwell served as the Supervisory Attorney of the Public Employee Relations Board (PERB), where he managed the legal operations of and litigated cases in D.C. Courts where the PERB was a party. Director Maxwell will continue to lead OLRCB during this interim appointment.

Lindsey Parker, Assistant City Administrator (ACA) for Internal Services

ACA Lindsey Parker was appointed Chief Technology Officer in January 2019 and was unanimously confirmed by the DC Council on March 5, 2019. As the District’s Chief Technology Officer, ACA Parker works to enable District government agencies to securely leverage technology to better serve the residents, businesses, and visitors of Washington, DC. Prior to becoming the CTO, ACA Parker served as Deputy Chief of Staff to the Mayor. ACA Parker has worked in the public and private sectors to support practical, innovative policies and engagement models to help urban centers find new ways to remain competitive, diverse, and innovative in today’s global economy. ACA Parker previously worked in the cyber-security sector in a number of roles and will continue serving as the District’s Chief Technology Officer during this appointment.

Jackie Reyes-Yanes, Director – Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs (MOCA)

Director Jackie Reyes-Yanes, appointed Director of the Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs (MOLA) in January 2015, has deep roots in the community and a track record of success working in support of causes that help the Latino community. As MOLA Director, she was responsible for advocating and ensuring the Latino community plays an integral role in the District’s policy design and budget allocation. Director Reyes-Yanes is recognized throughout the District and in national and international communities for her efforts creating safe spaces for the immigrant community through cultivating strategic partnerships with different stakeholders. Her previous work included management and oversight of the Mayor’s Immigrant Justice Legal Services Grant program, which provides legal assistance to the District’s immigrant community.