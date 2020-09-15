DaVita Announces Preliminary Results of Self-Tender Offer

DENVER, CO (STL.News) DAVITA INC. (NYSE: DVA) (“DaVita”), a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally and one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the United States, announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer for up to $1.0 billion of its common stock at a price per share of not less than $77.00 and not more than $88.00, which expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on September 14, 2020.

Based on the preliminary count by the depositary for the tender offer, a total of 8,000,679 shares of DaVita’s common stock were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or below the price of $88.00 per share, including 3,388,259 shares that were tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer and based on the preliminary count by the depositary, DaVita expects to purchase a total of 8,000,679 shares of its common stock through the tender offer at a price of $88.00 per share, for a total cost of $704,059,752, excluding fees and expenses related to the tender offer.

The total of 8,000,679 shares that DaVita expects to accept for purchase represents approximately 6.6% of DaVita’s total outstanding shares of common stock as of September 14, 2020.

The number of shares expected to be purchased in the tender offer is preliminary and subject to change. The preliminary information contained in this press release is subject to confirmation by the depositary and is based on the assumption that all shares tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery will be delivered within the required two business day period. The final number of shares to be purchased in the tender offer will be announced following the expiration of the guaranteed delivery period and the completion by the depositary of the confirmation process. Payment for the shares accepted for purchase pursuant to the tender offer will occur promptly following the completion of the confirmation process.

DaVita expects to finance the share purchases in the tender offer with cash on hand.

The dealer manager for the tender offer is BofA Securities, Inc. Georgeson LLC is serving as information agent for the tender offer and Computershare is serving as the depositary for the tender offer.