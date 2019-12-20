David Francisco Bamaca-ayala and twelve other Kinston Residents Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug and Gun Sales

(STL.News) – Robert J. Higdon, Jr., United States Attorney For The Eastern District Of North Carolina, Announces That A Federal Grand Jury In Raleigh Has Returned Indictments Charging David Francisco Bamaca-ayala, Age 22, Of Guatemala, Omar Maldonado Eligio, Age 31, Of Mexico, Martin Villegas-martinez, Age 49, Of Mexico, With Illegal Reentry Of A Deported Alien.

Additionally, The Grand Jury Returned Indictments Charging David Baza-solis, Age 29, Of Mexico And Jose Ricardo Ayala-rodas, Age 38, Of Guatemala, With Illegal And Unlawful Alien In Possession Of A Firearm.

If Convicted Of Illegal Reentry Of A Deported Alien, Bamaca-ayala, Previously Deported Three Times And Found In Harnett County, Maldonado Eligio, Previously Deported Two Times And Found In Wake County, And Villegas-martinez, Previously Deported And Found In Johnston County, Would Face Maximum Penalties Of Two Years’ Imprisonment, A $250,000 Fine, And A Term Of Supervised Release Following Any Term Of Imprisonment.

If Convicted Of Illegal And Unlawful Alien In Possession Of A Firearm, Baza-solis, Found In Wilson County, And Ayala-rodas, Found In Harnett County Would Face Maximum Penalties Of 10 Years Imprisonment, A $250,000 Fine, And A Term Of Supervised Release Following Any Term Of Imprisonment.

The Charges And Allegations Contained In The Indictments Are Merely Accusations. The Defendants Are Presumed Innocent Unless And Until Proven Guilty In A Court Of Law.

The Cases Are Being Investigated By Ice’s Enforcement And Removal Operations And Homeland Security Investigations.

