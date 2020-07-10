Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Arrested Daryle Bond in Homicide of Davon McNeal

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made and additional suspects are wanted in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:21 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 11-year-old Davon McNeal, of Southeast, DC.

On Thursday, July 9, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 18 year-old Daryle Bond, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

The additional suspects in this case have been identified as 19 year-old Carlo General, 25 year-old Marcel Gordon, both of Southeast, DC, and 22 year-old Christian Wingfield, of Hillcrest Heights, MD. They are all wanted on DC Superior Court arrest warrants for First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated). They all should be considered armed and dangerous.

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE